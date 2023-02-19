AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $12.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.27. The firm has a market cap of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of 160.02 and a beta of 0.62. AstroNova has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstroNova Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

