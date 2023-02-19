Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $218.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.11.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.
Atlassian Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $168.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average of $185.14. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $321.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.