Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives $218.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Citigroup dropped their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $168.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average of $185.14. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $321.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

In related news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $414,639.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,679.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $414,639.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $995,606.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,578 shares in the company, valued at $26,881,365.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 273,854 shares of company stock valued at $39,221,169 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.