Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $219.98 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $235.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

