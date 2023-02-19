Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 383.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,982 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $48,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 155,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 168.3% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 75.9% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 332,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,264,000 after acquiring an additional 143,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $228.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.65 and its 200-day moving average is $241.86.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

