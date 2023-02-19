Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avantax and Perella Weinberg Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Avantax alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 2.16 $7.76 million $8.71 3.43 Perella Weinberg Partners $631.51 million 1.51 $17.88 million ($0.47) -23.26

Perella Weinberg Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avantax. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 0 0 N/A Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Avantax and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Avantax currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.02%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $13.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Avantax.

Volatility and Risk

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% Perella Weinberg Partners 2.83% 27.70% 13.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats Avantax on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Avantax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.