Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,065 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Avantor by 165.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 217.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 794.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Avantor during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Avantor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.