Aviva PLC Acquires 17,685 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $112.99 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.75. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

