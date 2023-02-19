Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,008 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $33,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $46,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $567,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 6.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Hess in the third quarter worth about $7,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HES shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Hess Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of HES opened at $135.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.04 and its 200 day moving average is $133.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $89.80 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

