Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,396 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.13% of Equity Residential worth $32,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $65.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.08. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

