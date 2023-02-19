Aviva PLC Has $26.19 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,028 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $26,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $76.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

