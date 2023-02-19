Aviva PLC Has $26.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $26,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $42,750,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,863,000 after buying an additional 267,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 129.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 443,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,927,000 after buying an additional 249,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $26,472,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Insider Activity

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,581,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 212,712 shares of company stock valued at $40,047,619 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $185.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

