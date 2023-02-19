Aviva PLC Has $34.34 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,871 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The stock has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 677,467 shares of company stock valued at $54,136,472. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

