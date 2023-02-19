Aviva PLC Purchases 1,949 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of AutoZone worth $25,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 15.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 184.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 184.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $6,316,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $11,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,605.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,427.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,352.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,786 shares of company stock valued at $19,016,045 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,792.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

