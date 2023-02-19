Axa S.A. Buys 12,486 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Axa S.A. increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $88,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after acquiring an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of MSCI traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.83. The company had a trading volume of 438,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,940. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $506.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.80.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $558.10.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

