Axa S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,366 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Zoetis worth $118,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $172.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.56.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

