Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,421,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $86,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Boston Partners boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,720,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,085,000 after purchasing an additional 664,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $35,477,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 101.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,100,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,929,000 after purchasing an additional 554,304 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.27 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.358 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

