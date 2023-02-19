Axa S.A. Has $175.64 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,205 shares during the period. Linde makes up approximately 0.7% of Axa S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Axa S.A. owned about 0.13% of Linde worth $175,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $321.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.13 and a 200-day moving average of $309.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.