Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.6% of Axa S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $149,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,948,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,089 shares of company stock worth $20,027,381 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $328.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $234.00 and a one year high of $384.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.09.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 76.24% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 65.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

