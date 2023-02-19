Axa S.A. Purchases 16,379 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 545,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $106,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:UNP opened at $201.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.29 and a 200-day moving average of $211.69. The company has a market cap of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

