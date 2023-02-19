Axa S.A. Sells 114,059 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 562,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 114,059 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $72,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walmart by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

WMT stock opened at $146.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $394.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $1,476,780.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,468,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,408,147.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,141,602 shares of company stock worth $765,562,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

