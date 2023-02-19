Axie Infinity Price Tops $11.12 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $11.12 or 0.00044894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $88.20 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009466 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028969 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001699 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018844 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004021 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00216254 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,772.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002596 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,752,500 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 111,752,500.02603866 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.9089048 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 292 active market(s) with $89,282,232.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars.

