Baidu’s (BIDU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Baidu from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $141.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $170.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Baidu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Baidu by 123.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.