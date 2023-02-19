Balancer Achieves Market Capitalization of $349.53 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Balancer has a market cap of $349.53 million and $9.86 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $7.39 or 0.00029675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00420790 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000101 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,990.89 or 0.27880589 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 55,442,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,268,359 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Balancer Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
