Barclays Boosts Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $165.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.00.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $162.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average is $153.37. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

