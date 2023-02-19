Barclays Increases Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $19.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Couchbase Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.67. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 43.92%. Research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,471.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,471.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $157,101.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,777 shares of company stock worth $266,299. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after buying an additional 648,053 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after buying an additional 630,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after buying an additional 571,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,791,000. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

