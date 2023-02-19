Barclays Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $72.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.57. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

