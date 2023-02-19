Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €53.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) price target on Basf in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Basf in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday, January 16th.

Basf Price Performance

ETR BAS opened at €52.24 ($56.17) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. Basf has a 52-week low of €37.90 ($40.75) and a 52-week high of €69.15 ($74.35).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

