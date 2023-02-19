Bend DAO (BEND) Price Hits $0.0225 on Top Exchanges

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $224.55 million and $2.31 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.11 or 0.00425678 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,962.97 or 0.28197651 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

