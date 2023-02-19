Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCYC. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.36.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.18 and a quick ratio of 9.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a market capitalization of $738.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.72. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock valued at $279,441 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 613,696 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

