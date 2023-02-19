BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from BioSyent’s previous dividend of $0.03.

BioSyent Stock Performance

BIOYF opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. BioSyent has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Get BioSyent alerts:

BioSyent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

BioSyent, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical and healthcare products. Its products include FeraMAX 150, Cathejell Jelly, FeraMAX Powder, RepaGyn, Proktis-M, Aguettant System, Tibella, Combogesic, and Cysview. The company was founded on April 28, 1947 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.