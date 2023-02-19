Bitcoin Private 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $159.74 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.94 million and $159.74 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00191120 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00071104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00052571 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001241 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000175 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.