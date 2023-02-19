BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.53 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0851 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.53 million and $62.75 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.08506853 USD and is up 15.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,378.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

