Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Black Hills Trading Up 0.9 %

BKH opened at $64.72 on Friday. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $59.08 and a 1-year high of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Black Hills from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Institutional Trading of Black Hills

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Black Hills by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 120.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

