Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on BLKB. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Blackbaud from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -66.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $274.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.24 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 12,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $714,331.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,063.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackbaud

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 51.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

