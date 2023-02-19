BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) versus SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Financial Analysis

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) and SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SeaChange International has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of BlackBerry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of SeaChange International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SeaChange International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -13.77% -7.84% -4.58% SeaChange International -47.29% -14.28% -10.77%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares BlackBerry and SeaChange International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for BlackBerry and SeaChange International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 0 0 0 0 N/A SeaChange International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackBerry and SeaChange International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $718.00 million 3.36 $12.00 million ($0.56) -7.41 SeaChange International $27.31 million 0.81 -$7.43 million ($0.29) -1.52

BlackBerry has higher revenue and earnings than SeaChange International. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SeaChange International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BlackBerry beats SeaChange International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. The company was founded by Michael Lazaridis, James Laurence Balsillie, and Douglas E. Fregin on March 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About SeaChange International

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc. engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services. The company was founded by William C. Styslinger III on July 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.