Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91 to $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85 to $0.90 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $27.94.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 90.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLMN. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 203,032 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $4,655,523.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,585,610.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

