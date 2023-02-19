BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.46 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. During the last week, BNB has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $313.23 or 0.01285527 BTC on major exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $49.46 billion and approximately $519.43 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,897,360 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

