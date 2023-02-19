BNB Trading Up 1.3% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.96 billion and approximately $543.52 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $316.40 or 0.01290963 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,897,328 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,897,526.03482607 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 315.87735295 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1192 active market(s) with $472,423,539.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

