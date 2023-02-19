BNB Trading Up 1.3% This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $49.96 billion and approximately $543.52 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $316.40 or 0.01290963 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.
BNB Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,897,328 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,897,526.03482607 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 315.87735295 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1192 active market(s) with $472,423,539.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.