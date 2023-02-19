Braintrust (BTRST) One Day Volume Hits $958,424.47

Braintrust (BTRST) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. One Braintrust token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00004236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Braintrust has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $82.98 million and $958,424.47 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00422517 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,871.84 or 0.27988307 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Braintrust Token Profile

Braintrust launched on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Braintrust directly using US dollars.

