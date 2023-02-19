Braintrust Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 19th. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Braintrust has a total market capitalization of $80.51 million and approximately $800,032.64 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Braintrust token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

