Brokerages Set Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT at $6.86

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $15.00 to $14.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Company Profile

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

