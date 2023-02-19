Brokerages Set CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) PT at $41.50

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company.

Get CTS alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,644,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $129,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,407,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,759 shares of company stock valued at $881,673. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTS

CTS Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTS. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS during the first quarter valued at approximately $870,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CTS by 26.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CTS in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CTS by 8.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.73. CTS has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $48.18.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $142.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CTS will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

CTS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.