Brokerages Set Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Target Price at $2.22

Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VLTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Volta from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered Volta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Volta from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Volta Stock Performance

VLTA stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Volta has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Volta Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Volta in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volta during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Volta during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Volta during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Volta during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,035,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

