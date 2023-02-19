Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 38,477 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Canadian National Railway worth $62,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 57.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 11.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after purchasing an additional 430,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at $9,248,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE CNI traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.75. 621,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.11. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.35.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.