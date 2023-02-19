C2X (CTX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.70

C2X (CTX) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. C2X has a total market capitalization of $53.90 million and $1.70 worth of C2X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, C2X has traded up 27.2% against the dollar. One C2X token can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00002623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

C2X’s genesis date was February 8th, 2022. C2X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,729,247 tokens. The official message board for C2X is c2x.medium.com. C2X’s official Twitter account is @c2x_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. C2X’s official website is c2x.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “C2X will be developed as a blockchain-based gaming platform with the purpose of establishing an ecosystem of virtuous cycles where both users and creators, as participating parties, are privileged.C2X Governance will operate under a system where all C2X participants vote on active proposals.The official C2X ticker is “CTX” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

