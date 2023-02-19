CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAE. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CAE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in CAE by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CAE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

