CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAE. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CAE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.25.
CAE Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $23.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. CAE has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.
