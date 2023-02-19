CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.63.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$31.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.61. CAE has a 1-year low of C$20.90 and a 1-year high of C$35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

