California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.43.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE:CRC opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. California Resources has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About California Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Corvex Management LP grew its position in California Resources by 399.1% during the second quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,159 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 121.8% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,487,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $134,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,060 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 292.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 409.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,639,000 after purchasing an additional 576,872 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after purchasing an additional 576,042 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.