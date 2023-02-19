California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Citigroup

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.43.
California Resources Stock Down 3.2 %
NYSE:CRC opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. California Resources has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.94.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
