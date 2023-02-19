Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Bought by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,984 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI opened at $116.75 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.5906 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$181.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.35.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

