Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Price Target to $18.00

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.80.
Udemy Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of UDMY stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29.
Insider Activity at Udemy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Udemy Company Profile
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Udemy (UDMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.